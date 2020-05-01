Number of ECQ violators in Talisay decreases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of individuals caught violating the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Talisay City has decreased.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas on Facebook showed the trend in the number of ECQ violators compiled by the city’s police chief, Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare.

On April 26, the Talisay City Police rounded up a total of 80 individuals violating quarantine rules which include going out of their houses without quarantine passes.

The following day, the number went down to 46 or by nearly 50 percent.

Police caught 41 and 42 more violators on April 28 and April 29 respectively. On April 30, the number further went down to 25.

“I hope this means you learned to cooperate and not to outmaneuver the police,” Pelare stated in the accompanying caption.

A total of 1, 080 ECQ violators were caught by the Talisay City Police from April 8 to April 30. It was on April 25 when they recorded the biggest number of individuals breaking quarantine rules, with 88 individuals. /bmjo