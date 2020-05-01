3-day patrol leads to confiscation of loose firearms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A three-day patrol by the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in the mountain barangays of Cebu City led to the confiscation of least 16 loose firearms.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, head of the CFMC, said that they conducted the patrol from April 28, 2020 to April 30, 2020, in barangays Lusaran, Sudlon II, Sudlon I , Pamutan, Toong, Sapangdaku, Buot-taup, Bonbon, and Babag.

Aside from the loose firearms, also confiscated were ammunitions.

The patrol, according to Korret, was dubbed as “Oplan Aluminum,” which is an operation to recover lose firearms, ammunitions, and explosives following the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters on anti-criminality operations.

Last April 22 to 24, CFMC was also able to confiscate 23 loose firearms in other mountain barangays.

Since August 2019, Korret said they have recovered at least 25,000 loose firearms already.

The confiscated firearms are at the CFMC supply keeper awaiting proper disposal. /bmjo