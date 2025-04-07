​Gasoline, kerosene prices to drop slightly starting April 8

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect a minor relief as fuel retailers announce a rollback in gasoline and kerosene prices, while there will be no price movement for diesel effective Tuesday, April 8.

In separate advisories on Monday, Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said the per-liter prices of gasoline would go down by 10 centavos on Tuesday, April 8.

A larger reduction is seen with kerosene at 50 centavos per liter.

Diesel, meanwhile, would remain unchanged.

Oil companies are set to impose these price adjustments starting Tuesday.

Industry players said late last week that the sharp decline in oil prices was due to the fresh and broader tariffs from the United States, which dampened the global economic outlook.

