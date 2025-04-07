cdn mobile

​Gasoline, kerosene prices to drop slightly starting April 8

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - @inquirerdotnet April 07,2025 - 02:19 PM

fuel prices update

File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect a minor relief as fuel retailers announce a rollback in gasoline and kerosene prices, while there will be no price movement for diesel effective Tuesday, April 8.

In separate advisories on Monday, Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said the per-liter prices of gasoline would go down by 10 centavos on Tuesday, April 8.

A larger reduction is seen with kerosene at 50 centavos per liter.

Diesel, meanwhile, would remain unchanged.

Oil companies are set to impose these price adjustments starting Tuesday.

Industry players said late last week that the sharp decline in oil prices was due to the fresh and broader tariffs from the United States, which dampened the global economic outlook.

READ: Explainer: Key details on Trump’s market-shaking tariffs

Fuel price hike set on 1st week of April
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fuel price rollback, Oil Prices
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.