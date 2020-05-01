PCG: No sail policy extended in Cebu, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The No Sail Policy for passenger vessels in Cebu and Bohol is extended until May 15, 2020, and May 30, 2020, respectively, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

This means that no passenger vessels and passenger motorized bancas may dock in ports of the two provinces.

Only cargo vessels and fishing vessels may sail and dock in the ports.

These exempted vessels should also be carrying and transporting goods, basic necessities, logistics, and material requirements for manufacturing.

Foreign vessels must be coordinated with the Bureau of Quarantinr in order to be allowed to dock.

The PCG urged operators to follow the no sail policy as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). /rcg