DILG sets up COVID-19 help desks for OFWs nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has established Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) help desks in all its regional offices to provide the necessary assistance to Filipino repatriates for the duration of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Miscommunication and misinformation should both be out of the question. Kaya magkakaroon ang Kagawaran ng mga OFW Desk sa Regional Offices pati ang pagtatalaga ng desk officer sa bawat rehiyon, lalawigan, at lungsod. Tutulungan natin silang makauwi sa kanilang mga kaanak pagkatapos ng required quarantine period,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

(Miscommunication and misinformation should both be out of the equation. That is why there will be an OFW desk in regional offices and desk officers in every region, province and city. We will help OFWs to return home to their families and relatives after the quarantine period.)

Año said the OFW help desk was put up after receiving reports that some Filipino migrant workers were barred from entering their communities or prevented from going to health facilities to undertake mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Año said the OFW Desk Officer will monitor the health status of Filipino repatriates through coordination with city or municipal health workers, barangay health workers or members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs).

The OFW Desk Officer should closely work with the local chief executive to provide relevant information about the returning OFWs.

GSG