Elderly from Dumanjug cries tears of joy after receiving aid from SAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In hard times like a health crisis, getting all the help we can get really goes a long way.

Help from the government, from private individuals and even from our relatives means so much to most people.

Like, Celsa T. Sta. Ana, 85 years old from Barangay Ilaya of Dumanjug, a town 73 kilometers south of Cebu City, who was seen crying tears of joy after receiving the aid from the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and her aid for being a social pensioner last April 30.

Netizen, Snow Agravante, shared the photo of online which was sent to her by one of the councilors in Dumanjug to be shared online to spark inspiration.

“Nihangyo ko sa kang konsehal Evilenda T. Quirante ug may picture para maipakita nakos ubang lunsod ang ilahang gibuhat para sa ilang community,” she said.

(Councilor Evilenda T. Quirante requested that I post the story online and she provided the picture to show what their town government was doing in their community.)

Agravante who hails from Badian and has a lot of close friends in Dumanjug wanted to share how their community has been responding to the crisis and wanted to inspire the people of Badian to do the same.

She said that Nanay Celsa was one of the many residents, who were waiting in line for hours just to get some help from the government and after hours of waiting, Nanay Celsa could not be happier with the blessing she had received that would be a big help to her and her family.

“Gatulo tulo akoa luha. Di jud kabayrag sapi mam ang kalipay niya,” she added.

(I teared up. Money cannot pay for her happy reaction to receiving the cash assistance)

Nanay Celsa is just one of the thousands who were promised to be given their cash aids through SAP and just one of the thousands as well who is rejoicing now after receiving the long-awaited cash aid to help them through these trying times.

Wipe those tears, Nanay Celsa, this too shall pass and everything will be back to the way it was in no time. Stay safe, Nanay! /dbs