Dr. Dejaño: Canceling Cesafi season right thing to do

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Timely and the right way to do.” This was what Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, the official physician of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), said about the inter-school league’s decision to cancel its 2020 season due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“The decision to cancel the Cesafi 2020 is I think timely and the right way to do considering our present situation. It was probably hard for the board to come up with the decision, but probably the health and welfare of the athletes, officials and the general public is of utmost concern in their minds,” said Dejaño.

According to Dejaño, he is saddened by the decision but that it is what it is as we cannot gamble with the lives of people in this present situation.

For now, we should be on self preservation mode, he added.

If there’s one thing that Dejaño would want to be continued, it would be that the schools, colleges and universities giving scholarships to student athletes even though there would be no Cesafi events this year.

“I just wish that athletes with scholarships continue to enjoy said privilege so that they can continue to realize their dreams of finishing a degree,” said Dejaño.

With no sporting events to look forward to, Dejaño urged all athletes to stay fit.

“I also encourage our athletes to continue their fitness regimens so that at anytime that we see better days, then they are ready to play again,” Dejaño said.

“I will continue to support them in whatever way I can. Let us all hope and pray that in due time we can conquer this menace so we can all go back and enjoy sports as we always do,” he said.

Online strength and conditioning training

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, some players have reached out to Dejaño to help them keep their bodies fit. He agreed to handle their strength and conditioning training while they stay home because he knows how important it is for them to stay fit while training is not allowed.

“I’m presently doing online coaching to around 50 different athletes from different schools, sports disciplines and cities,” said Dejaño.

He also said that it had also helped him because doing this was just like he was having a regular day, his usual days before COVID-19 except that this time, the training was done online.

Aside from basketball players, he also handles the strength and conditioning training of players in volleyball, lawn tennis, triathlon, dragonboat, football and runners.

Dejaño said he gave them different programs everyday from Monday to Saturday.

Sunday is rest day.

He said they had to complete these programs and send him video clips of their workout as their attendance and as a way for him to check if they had followed the program.

The program will be based on the athletes’ height, weight, age and the sports that they play.

In cases where the athletes could not understand the program, Dejaño would go online or do a video call with them and explain to them how to execute the program.

In some cases, they also do group workouts.

After three to four weeks, they will do an evaluation and weigh in before proceeding.

Aside from the strength and conditioning programs, Dejaño also gives them nutritional advice and reminders like getting a good night’s sleep and keeping hydrated.

“There is more to life than just basketball. At these times, preservation of life is the most important thing to consider. You will and will have plenty of chances to show your skills. If you are really good, whether you play now or not you will still be good next year. I’ll just be here to help you out no matter what,” Dejaño’s message to the athletes./dbs