Coaches, student-athletes support Cesafi’s decision to cancel 2020 season

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The cancellation of the 20th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis has drawn mixed reactions from players and coaches alike.

Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. announced the cancellation early Friday morning, May 1, 2020, in a video conference with sportswriters.

Although some are saddened and frustrated with the decision, they still understand that this decision is for the safety of everyone’s health.

“I think tama lang ang decision to cancel. Survival na pinag-uusapan natin karon,” said Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras head coach Mike Reyes.

(I think the decision to cancel is right because we’re talking about survival here).

The Cobras are the reigning men’s basketball champions and will be holding on to that crown a little bit longer than expected as Tiukinhoy didn’t give a time frame on when the league resumes its games.

Of course, we still have to wait for guidelines of what we will be allowed to do,” added Reyes.

Although the Cobras won’t likely be playing in any tournament soon, Reyes said they will continue to train the team.

“I plan to focus on our strength, speed and individual skills,. We will be doing lots of video to asses what we can do regarding individual skills, basketball skills,” added Reyes.

Sir Shaquille “Shaq” Imperial, the Season 19 Most Valuable Player (MVP) for college basketball, said he was really excited to play in the 2020 season.

“I’m a bit frustrated because I was really looking forward to play this season. I was already, on the verge of preparing myself for me to play better this year. I was excited. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened,” said Imperial, who played for the Cobras.

As for Ted Saga, skipper of the reigning runners up University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, he is saddened by the cancellation but also felt happy with the decision.

“Naguol kos balita nga na cancel ang Cesafi 2020 pero at the same time nalipay rapud ko kay para safe rapod ang tanan ba, kay di man gud ni basta basta ang problema nga atong gi atobang karon. So may nalang pud gi cancel para sa stong kaayohan,” said Saga.

(I was saddened by the news that Cesafi 2020 has been cancelled but at the same time I am also happy because it will mean the safety of us all. The problem that we are facing now is not something that we can easily take for granted. So it is better that it was cancelled for the good of all.)

Saga’s teammate, Raul “Jancork” Cabahug, echoed his statement.

“Accept nalang nako nga walay Cesafi 2020 para sa safety sa tanan. Prepare nalang for 2021.”

(I am accepting that there is no Cesafi 2020 for everyone’s safety. We will just prepare for 2021.)

Kurt Trangia, a guard of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, is also sad about the cancellation.

“For me, as player sa Cesafi, sad news jud ni siya para sa tanan, I think me and other players pud sa Cesafi feels the same way, pero unsaon taman out of our control man ni and wa man say ganahan mahitabo ni,” said Trangia.

(For me, as a Cesafi player, this is really sad news for everybody. I think me and other players of the Cesafi feels the same way. But this is out of our control and no one wanted this to happen.)

Trangia said that as a player, the cancellation won’t stop him from staying fit.

“Like what doc Dejaño (Rhoel Dejano, Cesafi physician) said, stay fit lang gihapon, di magpabaya sa lawas kay taas taas gyud ni nga break,” added Trangia.

(Like what doc Dejaño said, always stay fit, do not be complacent with your fitness because this is really a long break.)

Another hoopster saddened by the cancellation is Trangia’s teammate, Justine Jules Langres.

“It’s very sad. CESAFI is one of the most awaited events of the school year. But due to the pandemic we are presently facing I support the decision of our commissioner not to have it this year. And hopefully, together we can end up this crisis soon,” quipped Langres.

‘Wise move’

Rommel Rasmo, head coach of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the 2019 Cesafi junior basketball champions, the league officials made the best decision.

“Every year we are always looking forward for the CESAFI tournament. But this postponement puts us in the best position on the safety of our players. Health is the main priority. Let’s continue to pray that this pandemic will end soon,” said Rasmo.

According to Rasmo, they will continue their online training on strength and conditioning. As for other things, they will have to sit down and discuss with their athletic director Rico Navarro.

As for the other sports, Ateneo football head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina said he supports the decision.

“I support this wise move to cancel the Cesafi season. This is so sad but for the sake of the safety of the players and fans, better also to cancel,” said Colina.

The sentiment is shared by USC athletic coach Arvin Loberanis.

“For me, bisan ug sayang but for the sake sa safety sa mga athletes, sa management ug sa tanan, I think this is the very sakto nga decision, to cancel all the Cesafi events kay kabalo baya ta ang atu kuntra dili nato makita, so unsaon mana natung duwa and in the end mag ka virus ta tanan nya wala pa raba gyud tay vaccine or tambal for this virus,” said Loberanis.

(For me, even if it is sort of a loss, but for the sake of the safety of the athletes, the management and all, I think this is the very best decision, to cancel all Cesafi events because we know that our enemy is invisible. So what if we have games but in the end we all get the virus. This virus has no vaccine or cure yet.) /bmjo