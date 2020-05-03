Trough of LPA brings rains in Cebu, Bohol provinces – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Light to moderate rains will be experienced in central and northern Cebu and in parts of Bohol province in the next two to three hours as a result of the trough of the Low Pressure Area (LPA) now located about 400 kilometers east of Davao City.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued,” said an advisory that was issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) past 5 a.m. today, May 3, 2020.