Woman from Maasin City returns SAP aid received by common-law partner

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – A 22-year-old woman from Maasin City earned praises online after she returned the P5, 000 cash assistance which her common-law husband, Ariel Salas, received under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

It’s not that Leny Avila did not need the cash. It’s just that she was already a beneficiary of the government’s 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program).

Avila received kind words from netizens after a personnel of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Maasin City shared her story on their official Facebook page.

“Here is one ‘applausable’ example of the many people who waived to get the amount. CSWD Office is so proud of your honesty,” the post said.

As of this writing, the CSWDO post already earned 1,100 likes, 279 comments, and 370 shares.

“Sana all, High respect for you guys. More blessings will come in your way because of your honesty. Stay safe and God bless,” a netizen commented.

Based on DSWD guidelines, 4Ps beneficiaries are already disqualified from availing of the SAP. / dcb