Boy, 7, is Lapu’s newest COVID-19 survivor

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 04,2020 - 09:14 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A seven-year-old boy is the most recent survivor of the coronavirus disease 2019 in Lapu-Lapu City.

The boy was released from the ARC Hospital Sunday night, May 3, 2020, and was already sent home to his family in Barangay Gun-ob, said a Facebook post by Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

DRMMO personnel led by Bañacia waited outside of the hospital to welcome the boy upon his discharge.

“#Salute to the Real HERO,” Bañacia said on FB.

“He is the real hero for he survives in this war against Covid-19,” he added.

However, Bañacia said that the boy’s mother and a sibling remain at the hospital while they continue to recover from their infection.

Photos below are courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia.