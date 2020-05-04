Eastern Visayas team to undergo COVID training at Vicente Sotto hospital

A team of 10 ( 1 pathologist and 9 medical technologists) from Department of Health in Eastern Visayas (DOH-8) arrived in Cebu City on May 3, 2020 to undergo a three-day COVID-19 proficiency training at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the DOH-7 COVID Testing Center.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) made the announcement in a statement.

The molecular laboratory in Region 8 has been set up in the old Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) and has passed Stage 2 of the validation stage in the laboratory accreditation steps of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), said the OPAV statement.

The COVID-19 Proficiency Training of the personnel is at stage 3 of the steps.

After the training, Stage 4: Proficiency testing will be done before Stage 5 or the full scale implementation.

The PCR testing of samples from Region 8 is currently being done at VSMMC, but once EVRMC will be granted Stage 5 accreditation by RITM, it will now be running its own PCR testing for the entire region.

Meanwhile, the OPAV facilitated the the accommodation and transport of the pathologist and medical technologists from Eastern Visayas. /PR