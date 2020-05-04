Capitol workers back at work as S. Leyte now in GCQ

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Capitol employees returned to work this morning in full force after the provincial government of Southern Leyte downgraded the enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine on May 1.

It was the first Monday of the month and the first time for over a month that these Capitol employees had attended a flag ceremony to start the workday due to the measures implemented against the coronavirus disease 2019.

The employees automatically observed social distancing of over a meter during the flag ceremony where Dr. Feliciano John Matibag Jr. talked about the pandemic.

Jason Calva, Southern Leyte provincial administrator, for his part, said that with the GCQ, checkpoints within the province would be relaxed but strict implementation at the provincial boundaries would continue.

“We will still be strict with regard to individuals entering the province specially from areas where there is COVID-19 positive (cases),” said Calva, who also relieved that the two patients in Ormoc City were found negative of the virus.

He also said that people, who worked in the province but are not residents of Southern Leyte, could enter the province but they should leave on the same day.

He said if they would stay overnight then they would have to stay in the province for the duration of the GCQ. /dbs