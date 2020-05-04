PRO-7 dancers teach public on ECQ guidelines, good hygiene through dance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the 38th day since Cebu City was put under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). For those who have been staying at home since, what have you been doing to pass the time?

Some may have already developed new skills or talents while others may have been creating things to bring out their creative juice while time is still on their side.

But while others have been staying in the comforts of their homes, some continue to go out to work in order to feed their families.

Others also go to work to keep everyone safe and secure.

Like the men and women of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), who have been manning our checkpoints and patrolling our areas with the volunteers to ensure that we follow the rules and keep us from contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But no matter how busy they are in implementing the provisions of the ECQ, some were still able to squeeze time to think of ways to at least take their minds off from their daunting daily grind.

Patrolman Christian Dabuco, currently assigned to the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and a member of the PRO-7 dance troupe says he and his fellow police-dancers have come up with ways to migrate their thoughts from the challenges posed by COVID-19 like dancing with his colleagues during their free time.

“Amoa nalang gyud isayaw amoang kaguol aning virus (We just dance our sadness caused by this virus),” said Dabuco.

Then last May 1, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, asked the dancers to come up with a dance presentation with a twist.

And the twist is: the dance steps should help remind the public about the rules of ECQ and proper hygiene.

The performance must then be filmed and uploaded in social media since social gatherings are still prohibited.

Dabuco said that his fellow dance troupe members were ecstatic about the idea of encouraging the public about following the ECQ rules and practicing proper hygiene through their dance.

And so on the evening of May 3, after the video was edited, it was immediately uploaded online.

WATCH here: https://web.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/262478455122479/

The following day, the video was a hit and most Cebuanos thanked their dancing policemen for reminding them of their responsibilities in this time of the coronavirus pandemic by way of their lively steps.

Based on the comments of netizens, the video did not only serve its purpose of informing the public about their responsibilities, but it also entertained. Which was the primary reason why the PRO-7 dance group was formed. /rcg