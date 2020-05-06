Here are some important hair care tips while on quarantine

Cebu City, Philippines–When the call for social distancing and the subsequent closure of small businesses and services were issued, the last thing most people cared about was their hair.

But as the quarantines and lockdown were extended into the foreseeable future, a lot of people are starting to take their queries online on how to manage their hair at home.

While the promise of a simple hair tutorial videos on social media may seem so tempting while salon closures linger, hair professionals stress it’s a trend that should be skipped.

As we’re suddenly left to our own devices when it comes to hair care, here are some healthy haircare dos and don’ts that will keep your hair in tiptop shape while at home.

Don’t try to cut/dye your own hair

Haircuts and dye jobs should be left to the professionals because a Youtube tutorial is simply no match for the years of training and experience that a good hairdresser has.

You’ve seen those viral videos on the internet, where a bang trim ends up a complete disaster, or a drugstore color ends up melting off the hair. Surely, you wouldn’t want to end up like those people.

There is also a possibility of burning your own scalp and suffer significant hair breakage if you don’t know how to properly use a hair dye. Consider yourselves warned.

Grow out your hair

Better to let your hair be a bit too long and better to let your roots show a bit more than normal than to require a massive cut-and-color correction when salons finally reopen. Take advantage of this time and embrace longer hair, a change of style, or see how a beard might look good on you.

Shift your focus

Rather than focusing on how long your hair is getting, or how dull your hair color has become, use this time to nourish and hydrate your hair through a proper hair care regime using natural treatments like coconut oil and aloe vera.

This is the perfect time to give your hair a break from bleaching, blow-drying, highlighting, and chemical treatments.

Brush your hair more

You might be forgetting to brush your hair, considering that you’re just staying indoors, but brushing your hair actually stimulates strong, healthy hair by increasing blood circulation.

This allows the hair follicles to receive more oxygen and nutrients, which many people agree makes for stronger hair.

Brushing can also help give your hair that shiny, glossy look by evenly distributing your hair’s natural oils.

Don’t wash your hair every day

The last and most important tip for your hair.

While you may think you are being very hygienic, but all this will do is dehydrate and damage your hair, strip it of its natural oils, and make it more prone to breakage and hair fall. You aren’t leaving your house, so this is a great opportunity to stop washing your hair on a daily basis and try to go natural. /bmjo