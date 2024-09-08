Treat yourself the Colors and Peach way

When walking into Colors and Peach Studio Salon, it’s clear that it is no ordinary salon. From the moment clients step through the doors, they are greeted with an experience meticulously designed to cater to their every need.

Colors and Peach Salon Studio offers more than just haircuts and manicures; it provides a holistic beauty experience that begins with a personal assessment and ends with a satisfied smile. With high-quality products, expert staff, and a commitment to personalized service, Colors and Peach is redefining what it means to visit a salon.

Focusing on creating an atmosphere of luxury and relaxation, the studio salon stands out not just for its stellar services but also for the exceptional customer experience it provides.

Hair Care: Treatments and Services

At Colors and Peach, the range of hair services offered is extensive and tailored to meet the unique needs of every client. Whether a simple haircut or an elaborate hair treatment, the salon ensures that each service is executed precisely and carefully.

The studio salon offers a wide range of services, including haircut and styling, where they create everything from classic cuts to the latest trends.

Clients can explore a spectrum of colors with their hair coloring options, which include traditional dyes and trendy hues. They can also use a luxurious shampoo followed by a blow-dry that leaves hair looking radiant.

Moreover, the salon’s hair treatments cater to various needs, from anti-frizz solutions to repairing heat-damaged hair, ensuring rejuvenation and revitalization.

Colors and Peach specialized scalp repair treatments to address scalp issues, promoting a healthy hair foundation.

The salon’s new Japanese Smooth Straight Solution (JSSS) uses premium ingredients to straighten hair, leaving it soft, smooth permanently, and naturally shiny without the stiffness usually associated with traditional rebonding.

Complementing the extensive hair services, Colors and Peach offers a range of basic nail services to ensure clients’ hands and feet look their best, such as manicures, pedicures, gel polishes, and foot spas.

The Colors and Peach Experience



What truly sets Colors and Peach apart is what they aptly call the “Colors and Peach experience.” When clients enter the salon, they are treated to a personalized assessment to identify their concerns and needs. This bespoke approach ensures that every service is tailored perfectly to the individual.

“We start from the very basic but very important assessment,” says Chad Varquez, owner of Colors and Peach. “With this, we can assess the different concerns and issues our clients need to address. Then we tailor-fit our services for them.”

High-Quality Products and Staff Expertise

A significant part of the salon’s success lies in its choice of products and the expertise of its staff. Colors and Peach exclusively uses Milbon products, which are known for their high quality and effectiveness.

Kenichi Sada, Milbon Philippines General Manager, emphasizes, “We have various products that address different hair and scalp needs. What’s special about Milbon is that we work closely with stylists to learn rampant client needs.”

The staff at Colors and Peach are not only highly trained but continuously undergo development to stay abreast of the latest techniques and trends.

Phoebe Fernandez-Varquez, owner, shares, “We invest a lot in our staff’s development and training. All our staff are well-equipped to do all the services we offer.”

Beyond providing top-notch services, Colors and Peach is dedicated to fostering community among its clientele. The salon regularly engages with its clients, offering advice on hair aftercare and maintaining an ongoing relationship beyond the salon visit.

Phoebe adds, “We educate them on how they can maintain their hair. It’s about creating a lasting relationship based on trust and quality service.”

Taking Your Salon Experience a Notch Higher

If you’re ready to experience the best hair and nail care, visit Colors and Peach today. Book your appointment at the Colors and Peach salon studio and experience the perfect blend of luxury and care. Their branches are in Mabolo, in front of Castle Peak Hotel, and on the 3rd floor of Ayala Central Bloc, Cebu City.

