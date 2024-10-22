Listerine partners with Operation Smile Philippines, Watsons to #GiftASmile to children with cleft issues

MANILA, Philippines – Having cleft conditions may impact both the physical and mental well-being of children with cleft and even their families. Especially among lower-income households, operations to treat cleft conditions are perceived to be expensive thus preventing them from seeking treatment. Recent studies have indicated that globally, 1 in 700 babies are born with a cleft lip and palate; and many do not know that cleft conditions are more than just treatable. That is why coming from National Cleft Awareness & Prevention Month, Listerine together with Operation Smile Philippines and Watsons launched the #GiftASmile campaign last September 4 to inspire Filipinos to make a difference and gift a smile to a child with cleft lip and palate.

To support Operation Smile Philippines’ efforts in providing speech therapy, Listerine will donate ₱10 to Operations Smile Philippines for every bottle sold* for speech therapy *for the first 50,000 bottles sold of any Listerine variant and size from Sept 22, 2024, until Dec 31, 2024. Per DOH-FDA CCHUHSRR Permit No. 0669 s. 2024.

Hosted by none other than Mikee Reyes, Listerine brand ambassador, the event aims to raise awareness about cleft lip and palate, and more importantly, to educate cleft patients and their families on the importance of good oral hygiene. Together with Operation Smile Philippines and Watsons, the goal of the campaign is to increase support needed for the program through volunteers, referrals, and donations.

As a longtime partner of Operation Smile Philippines, Listerine stresses the importance of oral health for children with cleft lip and palate, who are more susceptible to tooth decay due to increased exposure to germs and bacteria, making them more prone to oral diseases and infections. Miggy Gamboa, marketing manager for Listerine Philippines, emphasized “Listerine believes that healthy smiles are meant for all. As a mouthwash brand, Listerine advocates proper oral hygiene, especially for kids with cleft, so we can protect them from oral problems as early as possible to prevent further issues. Join us in educating the families of kids with cleft and teach them how to protect their mouths with proper oral health.”

“In the Philippines, there is an estimated 200,000 backlog of children with cleft lip and palate and many live in remote or rural communities. That’s why we urge the public to refer any patient to Operation Smile Philippines because I believe that each of us can make a difference by helping to transform a life of a child, one smile at the time!’ said Operation Smile Philippines’ executive director Emiliano Romano.

Sharon Decapia, SAVP for Marketing, PR, and Sustainability of Watsons Philippines, also a longstanding partner of Listerine, highlighted, “As part of our mission to Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great, we continue to team up with Operation Smile Philippines to bring perfect smiles to children afflicted with cleft lip and palate through the #GiftASmile campaign. We are proud to have Listerine as a loyal partner since 2013 in transforming the lives of these children.”

To shed light on her story as a mother of a child with cleft, Anne Clutz shared heartfelt insights from her journey, “Providing free comprehensive cleft surgeries to kids with cleft, is so valuable, especially for less fortunate families. I just want to thank Operation Smile Philippines and Listerine for making life-changing surgeries accessible and promoting the importance of good oral hygiene.”

Giving more kids the chance to live with healthier smiles is the main goal of #GiftASmile. Listerine's commitment to promoting oral health, combined with Operation Smile Philippines' free comprehensive cleft care—including dental services, nutrition screening, and speech therapy—and Watsons' advocacy in bringing healthy smiles, is what these children need for their confidence to thrive.

To learn more about the #GiftASmile campaign, simply access the link https://linktr.ee/OpSmilePhil or call (+632) 8351-1925. You may follow Listerine on Facebook @ListerinePhilippines for more information and check out the merchandising materials posted in select Watsons Drugstores nationwide.

