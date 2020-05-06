DSWS ask Cebu City residents to help check SAP list for mistakes, inconsistencies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) of Cebu City is asking residents to help check the list of beneficiaries of the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for mistakes or inconsistencies.

Doctor Jeffrey Ybones, the head of the DSWS, said that with a lot on their plate–both fighting the spread of COVID-19 infection in their areas and ensuring that the SAP is well-implemented, mistakes can happen during the filing of the SAP forms.

This is why the SAP beneficiary list is posted online for the residents to check in case there are mistakes in names or addresses of beneficiaries.

“If makakita sila nga naa silay silingan naapil sa SAP pero wala ni apply or nagdoble ang ngalan, ireklamo dayon na aron macorrect. Kada barangay naa man nay nagtabang nga DSWD,” said Ybones.

(If they see that the name of their neighbor who did not apply, or the names were repeated, report it immediately so it can be corrected. A DSWD worker is assigned at every barangay to help.)

Such was the case of a 2-year-old girl in Barangay Apas, whose name appeared on the list instead of her parents. Ybones said the mistake may have been in the filling or the encoding of the form.

He said the barangay is looking into the matter since it was reported on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. CDN Digital has been trying to reach Barangay Apas for their comment, but queries remained unanswered.

He also said that the 2-year-old beneficiary’s “application” was not yet finalized as the DSWS did not receive a SAP form with the 2-year-old’s name.

“The matter must have been corrected in the barangay level. This is why it is important for residents to help,” said Ybones.

The DSWS is helping both the barangays and the DSWD in the filing of the SAP form, serving as the encoders of all approved SAP forms.

The barangays must submit their list of beneficiaries to the DSWS for processing. DSWS will submit the compiled list to the DSWD. /bmjo