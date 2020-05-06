Maasin City readies quarantine facility for returning OFWs

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The city government of Maasin has prepared its own quarantine facility intended for the four returning OFWs who will arrive in the city this Friday, May 8.

In its LGU Maasin City page, they reported an ocular inspection done this morning by Mayor Nacional V. Mercado, City Health Unit chief, Dr. Franciliza Tan, and other city officials. The facility is 90 percent done but it would be 100 percent ready by the time the OFWs arrive, city officials said.

The Philippine Red Cross personnel has put up two of their family tents which will serve as disinfection and decontamination areas for the medical staff and for those who will undergo mandatory quarantine.

The facility could accommodate seven individuals with each room/cubicle strictly designed in compliance with the guidelines issued by the DOH.

Upon entering the city, the OFWs will be ushered directly to the quarantine center for monitoring by the CHU staff. Swab samples will also be taken as mandated by health department protocols.

If the OFWs manifest flu-like symptoms within the 14-day period, they will be transferred to an isolation facility while waiting for the result of their swab test. However, if the swab test yields negative results, the individual will be released even if he/she has not completed the quarantine period.

If the results show a positive infection with COVID-19, the patient will be brought immediately to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center for proper treatment. /rcg