7 CPDRC jail guards test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven jail guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) are among the 122 new positive coronavirus patients in Cebu this Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in her public briefer this afternoon, said all the jail guards have already been isolated.

Quoting data from the health department, Garcia said the other new cases include 108 from Cebu City, 4 from Lapu-Lapu City, and 3 from Mandaue City.

Garcia said the four new cases from Lapu-Lapu City are from Barangays Pusok, Ibo and Agus while the three patients from Mandaue City are from barangays Mantuyong and Opao.

However, Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) only confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the city past 6 p.m.

The two new cases identified by the city are a 9-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman from Sitio Gumamela in Barangay Opao. Both patients are related to Mandaue City’s patient no. 17 who is also from the said community. /rcg