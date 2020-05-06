Grateful SAP beneficiary walks all the way home under intense heat with a sack of rice just to save on fare

DUMANJUG, Cebu- A 29-year-old father walked for almost an hour under the scorching heat of the sun while carrying a sack of rice just to save on fare, after he received his P6,000 social amelioration subsidy last April 28, 2020.

Charlie Pace, a Social Amelioration Program (SAP) beneficiary from Barangay Tapon, Municipality of Dumanjug, said that he did not mind the heat of the sun or the weight of the rice and even his tired and aching muscles because all he was thinking at that time was that he already had something to feed his family with after he bought a sack of rice from the cash assistance that he received.

“Bisan sa kalisod sir, akong gihuna-huna nga nasalbar among kalisod ug nailisan ni ug kalipay,” Pace said.

Pace said that the SAP subsidy was distributed at their barangay’s covered court, and after they received the amount, he hurriedly went to the town’s public market in Barangay Poblacion, together with his wife Ginafe, to buy their necessities. The couple had also decided to walk their way to the public market to save on the fare.

Barangay Tapon is 3 kilometers away from Barangay Poblacion. A tricycle ride would cost the couple P100 for their fare.

“Sayangan man pod mi sa pamasahe sir, maayo nalang ni ipalit ug konsumo,” he added.

Aside from the sack of rice, Pace said they also bought some grocery items which his wife carried while he took care of the sack of rice on their way home.

Pace is the father of three children. He said that before receiving the cash aid, all he could feed his family was “camansi” a kind of breadfruit and “ginamos.”

Before the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu, Pace used to work as a construction worker while his wife is a full-time housewife.

“Mura ko’g naibtan ug tunok sir pagkadawat nako sa SAP kay nakapalit ko ug bugas. Dako kaayo ni ug natabang,” he said.

As of the moment, Pace said they still have around P700 from the P6,000 assistance that they received.

He said that he is planning to use the remaining amount to buy ingredients for “budbod” (sticky rice wrapped in banana leaves) and “puto” (sticky rice) to sell. /rcg