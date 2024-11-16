SHS-AdC, USC lead gold medal haul in CESAFI swimming tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the University of San Carlos (USC) Torpedo Warriors delivered stellar performances in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) swimming competition, held at the Cebu City Sports Center Aquatics Center on Saturday, November 16.

In the secondary division, SHS-AdC led the medal haul, amassing 14 gold, 14 silver, and nine bronze medals after 52 completed events. The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters followed closely with an impressive haul of 12 golds, nine silvers, and five bronzes, keeping the race for overall supremacy highly competitive.

The tertiary division saw the defending champions, USC Torpedo Warriors, assert their prowess by collecting 16 golds, 11 silvers, and 12 bronzes.

ALSO READ:

Cesafi: 6 sports events go full blast this weekend

USC harvests 39 gold medals, rules Cesafi swimming tilt anew

UC secured second place with a 7-12-3 tally, while the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons rounded out the top three with two golds, three silvers, and four bronzes.

Leading the charge for SHS-AdC was Randy Lacierda, who powered his way to three gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, and 100-meter freestyle events.

Liana Adrienne Tolato and Rhian Casey Casona also made waves, each capturing two golds. Tolato excelled in the 800-meter and 200-meter freestyle, while Casona triumphed in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke.

For UC’s secondary division team, Em-Ji Mata emerged as the standout, bagging four gold medals, while Brianna Joelle Pahayahay added three golds to the team’s tally.

In the tertiary division, elite triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Andrea Manayon led the charge, securing two gold medals each, so as Maria Angela Beatriz Cimafranca, Eim Espinosa, and Jehaosh Reign Garrido.

UC’s Albren Jan Dayapdapan and Mike Gabrielle Dela Serna also made their mark, capturing two golds apiece.

UP Cebu’s medal hopes were buoyed by Rye Kyrie Elleson Conol, who won the 200-meter butterfly, and Rochelle Jean Geralde, who triumphed in the 50-meter freestyle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP