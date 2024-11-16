Beware of holiday scams: How to stay safe this Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The holiday season, a time of joy, generosity, and celebration, has also become a prime hunting ground for scammers targeting the unsuspecting public.

As the excitement builds with shopping, parties, and travel plans, cybercriminals are equally busy crafting schemes to exploit people’s holiday spirit and vulnerabilities.

From fake charities to phishing scams, the risks are everywhere, which prompted the government to launch Holiday Watch PH 2024, a comprehensive campaign to combat holiday-related fraud and protect consumers.

Led by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the initiative brings together several agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC), to address the growing number of holiday scams.

“Cybercriminals see the holiday season as a golden opportunity because of the surge in online shopping and mobile device usage,” said CICC Executive Director Alexander Ramos.

“While people take a break, scammers never do,” he added.

The campaign highlights key scams to watch out for and provides practical steps to stay protected.

12 scams of Christmas and how to avoid them

From fake charities to phishing schemes, scammers employ creative tactics to trick people during the holidays.

Here are the most common scams to be wary of, and how to outsmart them:

1. Fake Charities

Fraudsters set up fake charities to exploit the season of giving. You must only donate to organizations you know or have thoroughly researched. Look for official websites or accreditation.

2. Holiday Raffles on Social Media

Beware of raffles offering extravagant prizes like Noche Buena packages or expensive gadgets. Join only verified raffles. DTI-approved sales promotions are listed on their website at DTI’s Approved Promotions.

3. Unregistered Christmas Sales

Pop-up stalls and online sales with unbelievably low prices are often unregistered and unreliable. You must check for permits or official ads before making purchases.

4. Online Gadget Giveaways

Scammers promise free gadgets in exchange for likes, shares, or comments on social media. You must verify the page’s legitimacy and avoid giving personal information.

5. Malicious Online Shopping Websites

Fraudulent shopping sites lure victims with cheap deals but steal payment information. Ensure the site has “https” in its URL and read customer reviews before buying.

6. Seasonal Travel Scams

Unbelievably cheap travel deals from unregistered agents are a major red flag. Verify the legitimacy of travel agencies by checking for physical offices and business licenses.

7. Hazardous Holiday Decorations

Substandard Christmas lights without proper safety certifications can cause fires. Look for ICC stickers indicating that the product passed safety tests.

8. Holiday SMiShing

Scammers send phishing messages claiming you’ve won a raffle or prize, often using fake DTI permits. You must report suspicious texts to the National Telecommunications Commission via their website.

9. Bogus Gift Certificates

Fake gift cards are often distributed in malls or public spaces. You must buy gift certificates only from authorized sellers.

10. ATM Skimming

Skimming devices attached to ATMs steal your card information. Inspect the ATM for tampering before inserting your card, and cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

11. Cyber Theft via Apps

Fake mobile apps trick users into sharing bank details or personal information. Download apps only from official app stores like Google Play or the App Store.

12. Networking and Pyramiding Scams

Schemes offering quick returns on investments are often too good to be true. Avoid unregistered networking businesses and consult DTI’s Negosyo Centers for advice on legitimate opportunities.

What to do if you’re a victim

Holiday Watch PH 2024 makes reporting scams easier with dedicated channels:

Hotline 1326: For online scam victims.

eGov Super App: For filing consumer complaints or reporting scams.

Commuter Complaints: Call 0920-964-3687 for issues with public transport.

Agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NPC also encourage consumers to use tools like the SEC Check App to verify investment offers and look for the NPC’s Seal of Registration on commercial websites.

Golden rules to stay safe

Scam Watch Pilipinas, a key partner in the campaign, sums it up with four attitudes to adopt: Magdamot, Magduda, Mang Isnab, at Magsumbong.

Be Stingy: Think twice before parting with your money.

Be Suspicious: Question offers that seem too good to be true.

Ignore Suspicious Messages: Don’t engage with unsolicited texts or calls.

Report Scams: Always report suspicious activity to authorities.

