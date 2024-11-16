Froilan Saludar wins WBA title vs unbeaten Venezuelan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino veteran Froilan “Sniper” Saludar delivered a masterful performance to claim the WBA regional title, outclassing Venezuelan prospect Williams Flores on November 15 (November 16, Manila time) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 35-year-old Saludar stunned the heavily favored and previously undefeated Flores, showcasing poise and precision to secure a unanimous decision victory after 12 grueling rounds. Judges scored the bout 115-113, 115-114, and 116-112 in favor of the Filipino fighter, awarding him the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight title.

With the win, Saludar improved his professional record to 36-8-1, including 25 knockouts, while handing Flores his first career loss, dropping the Venezuelan’s record to 18-1, with 13 knockouts.

Tactical brilliance prevails

Saludar’s extensive experience proved to be the deciding factor against the younger and more aggressive Flores.

The Filipino veteran demonstrated impeccable defense, effectively neutralizing Flores’ relentless attacks while landing precise counterpunches that visibly frustrated his opponent.

READ: Boxing: Saludar, Flores clear weigh-in for WBA title bout in Dubai

Despite being cornered against the ropes on several occasions, Saludar minimized damage by slipping punches and deflecting blows. His calculated approach contrasted sharply with Flores’ aggressive style, allowing Saludar to control key moments of the fight.

Flores had flashes of brilliance, connecting with sharp jabs and sporadic combinations. However, Saludar’s composure under pressure and superior ring IQ enabled him to absorb Flores’ best efforts while dictating the pace of the bout.

A perfect comeback

The victory marked an important comeback for Saludar following a major loss last January, when he was knocked out by Japanese fighter Keita Kurihara in their rematch for the IBF and OPBF regional titles in Cebu.

Additionally, this win is Saludar’s second consecutive triumph. He previously secured an easy second-round knockout victory over fellow Filipino Reymark Taday on August 30 in his hometown of Polomolok, South Cotabato. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP