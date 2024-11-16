Cebu City grabs 9th place in 8th Philippine National Para Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Team Cebu City showcased commendable performance, finishing ninth overall in the medal tally at the recently concluded 8th Philippine National Para Games, held this week at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Arena.

The contingent amassed 12 gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals among 19 other delegations with their chess players delivering a stellar contribution.

The bulk of Cebu City’s gold medals came from its woodpushers, led by visually impaired (VI) standout Allan Salientes, who clinched three gold medals.

Salientes dominated the VI standard and blitz individual events and contributed to the team’s triumph in the rapid, standard, and blitz categories.

He partnered with Antonio Villanueva, while Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Cheryl Angot served as their head coach.

Angot also added a gold medal to the team’s tally by winning the Physical Impairment (PI) rapid chess event.

The PI standard chess team, comprising of Ceferino Vizo, Niño Michael Olivar, and Levi Jonathan Tano, also struck gold.

In athletics, Cebu City claimed five gold medals through remarkable performances by its athletes.

Arman Dino emerged victorious in the T47 100-meter dash, while Rodulfo Matas excelled in the F55 discus throw.

Jehuequem Robesano secured double gold in the T37 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, and John Michael Booc triumphed in the F37 shot put event.

Pasig City emerged as the overall champion of the games with an impressive medal haul of 45 golds, 32 silvers, and 31 bronzes. It secured second place with a 20-17-13 tally, while Iloilo City rounded out the top three with 20 golds, six silvers, and 13 bronzes.

