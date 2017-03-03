Pagasa-Mactan warns of rising temperatures

By: Raul Constantine L. Tabanao - CDN Digital | May 07,2020 - 09:55 AM

MOALBOAL, CEBU — The Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) is warning the public about the rising temperatures, reminding them to protect themselves against possible heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or worst, heat stroke.

This as the state weather bureau recorded a feverish 44 Degrees Celsius heat index in Metro Cebu on Tuesday, May 6, 2020.

A heat index is the measure of temperature that the human human body actually feels.

Angelica Orongan, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist I, said that the hot and dry weather was due to the easterlies or warm wind blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

She added that Pagasa has recorded an average of temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius in Metro Cebu for the month of May.

“Atung tambag nga likayan ang pagbuwad sa init as long as possible unya minusan atung physical activities sa hapon og udto and pirmi mag inom og tubig,” Orongan said.

(Our advise is to avoid direct exposure from the sun for a prolonged time, minimize the physical activities in the afternoon, especially at noon, and drink a lot of water.)

Orongan also recommend to wear light-colored and comfortable clothing and refrain from drinking tea and coffee.

She added that 41 to 44 degrees Celsius heat category is considered “dangerous,” and can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. /bmjo