Steam inhalation equipment to be provided to isolated patients in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s isolated patients of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will be provided with one set each of steam inhalation equipment.

This was revealed by Councilor Jerry Guardo, who, with Councilor Nestor Archival, filed a resolution in the city council to set up steam inhalation rooms in the city’s isolation centers.

Guardo said that steam inhalation or “tuob” proved to be effective in alleviating congestion and breathing difficulties of COVID-positive patients.

The process may not kill the virus, but it will help patients feel better. It will also give the patients something to do while they are in the isolation centers.

Guardo said each of the patient will be given a steamer, a piece of cloth or blanket to wrap around the body, a basin, two towels, and an abundant supply of calamansi.

“So they inhale the steam and it will help them breath. They should also prepare warm water with calamansi to help them stay hydrated. DepEd (Department of Education) Secretary Leonor Briones said the tuob helped her recover from COVID-19,” said Guardo.

The councilor said he is thankful Mayor Edgardo Labella approved of the project because it is a cheap remedy to the discomfort of the patients.

He said since there is still no cure for COVID-19, the steam inhalation can help the alleviate some of the symptoms and help the patients feel better.

The city now is procuring the steam inhalation equipment.

Guardo also encouraged the residents in their homes to try tuob because the materials needed can be found at home such as rice cooker and blanket. /bmjo