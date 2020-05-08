2nd batch of repatriated OFWs arrive in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The second batch of repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) left stranded in Manila have started arriving in Cebu on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Officials and health experts from various government agencies in Central Visayas have accommodated at least 44 overseas workers who landed at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Around 230 OFWs bound for Cebu and nearby provinces in Central Visayas are reportedly expected to arrive in Cebu as part of the national government’s efforts in sending back repatriated overseas workers to their hometowns.

Most of them were left stranded in Metro Manila for several weeks due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) being imposed in most parts of the country.

Similar to the first batch that arrived through a mercy voyage last April 28, the OFWs will undergo the same health protocols such as swab tests, and a 14-day quarantine in compliance with the local governments’ preventive measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). /rcg