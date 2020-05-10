COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Cebu City

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 10,2020 - 09:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) claimed three more lives in Cebu City.

Two of the recent fatalities were inmates of Cebu City Jail, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) reported on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The inmates – a 32-year-old male and a 51-year-old male – were found to be immunocompromised and were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease respectively.

The third fatality was a 31-year-old resident who had a “recurrent history of electrolyte imbalance.”

Data from DOH – 7 showed that deaths related to COVID-19 in Cebu City have increased from eight to 11 after they recorded three new deaths on Saturday, May 9. / dcb