Inayawan fire razes 25 houses, displaces 30 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early afternoon fire destroyed 25 houses and displaced at least 30 families in Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Department estimated the damage to property at P200,000.

Although they were still were still determining the exact cause of fire, Arceo said that they were investigating if an overloaded circuit could have been what started the fire especially since most of the public were at home.

He also attributed the afternoon heat as a possible contributing factor to the fire.

“Karon init kaayong panahon kusog ang gamit sa kuryente,” said Arceo.

(At this time, it is really hot and more people are using electricity.)

The fire alarm was reported at 12:40 p.m. and was raised to second alarm at 1:12 p.m.

Around 1:37 p.m., the fire was put under control and was put out at around 1:57 p.m.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

Arceo said that the fire victims were temporarily staying at the Barangay’s gym.

Arceo also reminded the public to be mindful of their electric lines and to take time to check and change them if it had already been a long time since the wires had been replaced./dbs