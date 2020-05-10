Thunderstorm warning up in Negros Occ., Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The weather bureau has advised communities in low-lying areas, riverbanks and uplands to take precautionary measures against possible flash floods and landslides induced by rains.

This after Pagasa Visayas issued a thunderstorm advisory to the provinces of Negros Occidental and Siquijor shortly before 9 p.m. this Sunday, May 10, 2020 due to the persisting weather in the areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are now experienced in the towns of Enrique, Villanueva and Larena in Siquijor; and Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Hinigalan and Isabela in Negros Occidental.

At past 9 p.m., Pagasa also issued another thunderstorms advisory to also cover Guihulngan City, La Libertad and Jimalud towns, also in Negros Occidental

The rains and thunderstorms are expected to last up to 2 hours.

These weather conditions are also expected over other parts of Siquijor particularly the towns of Siquijor, San Juan, Lazi, Maria./dbs