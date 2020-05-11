Minglanilla cops, enforcers join Tiktok craze to thank law-abiding citizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How can law enforcers manning border checkpoints and implementing the enhanced community quarantine thank the public for heeding the order to stay at home? The answer: Make a Tiktok video about it.

This is what the policemen and traffic enforcers in Minglanilla, a southern Cebu town, where they grooved and participated in the Tiktok craze as their way of celebrating and thanking the public for staying home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The video uploaded on that day, showed the policemen and traffic enforcers dancing along the streets and other areas where they were assigned to celebrate the public’s heeding the stay at home order.

Watch: Minglanilla policemen, traffic enforcers join TikTok craze

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa said that the policemen and traffic enforcers were too happy observing that very few people were on the streets that Sunday.

“Only those who were buying medicines were seen,” said Cesa.

Cesa said that the town were also following the stay at home Sundays scheme where grocery stores and markets were closed except for those pharmacies and hospitals, in order to give way for disinfection on the streets and other public areas.

He said that they were happy to observe last Sunday that most of the public were not out and they ended up dancing on the empty streets out of joy.

“We also wanted to entertain the public and send a message that their obedience to the rules are very much appreciated,” said Cesa.

He said that it was also their way of granting the request of the netizens who follow their Facebook page, challenging them to a Tiktok dance cover./dbs