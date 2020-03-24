Cebu City police officers strut some TikTok moves

CEBU CITY, Philippines— TikTok is taking the online world by storm indeed.

Even our police officers turn to this application for some entertainment as they let some steam off amid their busy schedule that includes helping the government battle the coronavirus disease 2019.

Meet Police Staff Sergeant Clark Emperado, 37, Police Corporal Alfe Ben Lendio, 28, and Patrol Woman Mary Jane Rosales, 25, of the Cebu City Police Station 2.

The three are seen in a TikTok video dancing to the tune of “You Know I’ll Go Get,” one of the most used songs in the mobile application.

Rosales, who shared the video on her social media account on March 22, 2020, said they decided to do this to spread some good vibes amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“Pampa goodvibes ra jud ni amoa maam despite sa nahitabo nga katalagman nga atong nasinati karun atleast makahatag gamayng kalipay sa manan aw . Wa jud me mag dahum nga daghan man share ug like sa mo mga video,” said Rosales.

(This is just to spread good vibes despite with what’s happening around and what we are all experiencing right now. We just want to give a little happiness to those watching. We really never thought that the video would garner quite a number of shares and likes.)

Watch the video here:

“Kami nag pili, nag tan-aw2x me unsa nindot sun-on sa tiktok hahaha. Mao na amo napilian sa kadaghan namu naukayan. hahaha,” she added.

(It was just the three of us who decided on the song. And then we ended up picking this song among all the other songs on TikTok.)

Netizens were quick to react to the video.

A certain Rachel Jumao-as said, “Gi tiiktok nlng tawn ang ilang risk ug sa ilang pamilya sa panghitabo sa ncov🤣😂🤭🤭 LABAN LANG JUD TA ANING DAPITA!! SALUTE!!!”

(They are using TikTok to ease the risk that they are facing while combating NCOV.)

Netizen Basil Bolo Ortega also commented, “Makalingaw man mong tulo Clark Delector Emperado uy… Haha.”

(I had so much fun watching you three Clark Delector Emperado haha.)

This goes to show that our men and woman in uniform are not just good in protecting the citizens but can also strut some moves and spread good vibes. /bmjo