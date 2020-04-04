Dizon to hospitals: Never refuse COVID-19 patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon is urging hospitals here not to discriminate patients who are infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dizon also reminded hospitals not to demand deposits from these patients.

He said that Republic Act 10932 or the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law allows even poor Filipinos access to medical care.

Dizon’s reminders were contained in a resolution which the City Council passed during a special session Monday night, May 11, 2020. Copies of his approved resolution will be sent to all private and public hospitals in the city.

He issued his reminders following reports on the refusal of some hospitals to accommodate COVID-19 patients saying that they do not have the capabilities to isolate and handle cases of the infection.

Dizon said that R.A. 10932 makes it unlawful for hospitals to refuse to administer medical treatment and support to any patient in the case of emergencies or serious cases, “or to request, solicit, demand or accept any deposit or any other form of advance payment as a prerequisite for administering basic emergency care, for confinement or medical treatment.”

Section 4 of the law imposes fines ranging from P100, 000 to P1 million and/or imprisonment of six months to six years. Three repeated violations made by the same medical facility could also lead to the revocation of its license to operate issued by the Department of Health.

“Even if we are in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical care for other regular illnesses also continues and our hospitals, if without justifiable reasons, shall not refuse to provide the needed treatment nor discriminate any patient to avail of the same,” Dizon said.

The Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) ally said that with the series of testings now being made in the city, a surge in COVID-19 cases would no longer come as a surprise.

“Ramping up testing in the city through Project Balik Buhay means a probable surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases which could result in some persons tested positive with severe symptoms and thus require medical treatment in hospitals,” said Dizon.

“We urge all private hospitals in the City of Cebu to attend to all patients, most especially the indigents, who will be in need of medical treatment and support at this time of COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. / dcb