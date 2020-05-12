Duterte wants female soldiers to lead cash aid distribution

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to tap female soldiers to ensure speedy and uncorrupted distribution of the emergency subsidy for low-income families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In a taped message aired Tuesday morning, Duterte expressed confidence that female soldiers will have the job done appropriately minus the corruption due to their “empathy” to the people.

“I have nothing against male, sa mga lalaki, wala akong ano… ang sinasabi ko lang mas matiyaga itong mga babae lalo na kung isipin nila ito kailangan ng pamilya, ng mga bata para pangkain. The empathy, ‘yung puso ng babae ang gusto ko,” Duterte said.

(Women are more persevering especially when it comes to families, for the food of children. The empathy, the heart of women, that’s what I need.)

“Kaya sa mga babae na miyembro ng (Armed Forces), maybe you’ll be commissioned to do that,” he added.

(So, to the women members of the Armed Forces, maybe you’ll be commissioned to do that.)

Around 18 million low-income household were to receive cash subsidies ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 for two months as mandated by the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act to help tide them over the effects of the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To date, around 89 percent of the beneficiaries were able to receive first tranche of the subsidy, the DSWD said.

