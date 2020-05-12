279 COVID-19 patients in Mambaling transferred to BIC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 279 asymptomatic patients of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from Alaska, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City have been transferred to the isolation center on Monday evening, May 11, 2020.

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), the patients were pulled out from the different sitios (sub-villages) in Alaska to isolate them and prevent the further spread of the virus.

Barangay Mambaling now has over 600 cases, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single barangay in the city and in the region.

“Tuyong gipahimutang ang mga asymptomatic patients diha sa BIC (Barangay Isolation Center) aron ma-monitor og ma-atiman sila sa Cebu City Health Department og barangay samtang maghuwat ug 14 ka adlaw una sila ipa ubos sa laing testing,” said the PIO.

(The patients were placed in the BIC to be monitored and tended by the Cebu City Health Department and the barangay. They will wait for the 14 days period before being tested again.)

The patients were provided with hygiene kits as soon as they were admitted to the isolation center at the Mambaling Elementary School. They are also provided food and other basic necessities.

Not enough beds?

Barangay councilor, Anne Marie Palomo, posted in her Facebook page that some of the patients walked back home because there were not enough beds in the isolation center.

“We got feedback, that many patients walked their way back home because the school lacked bed accommodation for everyone. I trust that the city gov’t will address this soonest,” said Palomo.

But according to a barangay staff who refused to be named for lack of authority to speak about the matter, this was not true because the isolation centers are well-guarded and patients cannot just go out. /bmjo