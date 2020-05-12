LTO to open some branches in Central Visayas starting May 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) announced Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, that it will be resuming operations in some of its branches in the region starting Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

In a Facebook post, LTO-7 revealed the list of offices in Bohol and Negros Oriental that will be operational starting Wednesday.

These are the Tagbilaran City District Office, DLRO ICM Tagbilaran City, and Talibon District Office in Bohol, and Dumaguete City District Office, Bais District Office, Bayawan District Office and DLRO Robinsons Dumaguete in Negros Oriental.

No LTO office in Cebu will be opened yet.

The agency, though, stressed that they will be imposing strict protocols for the clients and the employees wishing to transact in any of the offices. These include the wearing of face masks, practice of social or physical distancing and not allowing individuals under 21 years old and 60 years old and above to transact. Pregnant women will also not be allowed. /bmjo