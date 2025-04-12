Fighting cop Jusue Bastillada captures VISPROBA boxing title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officer and boxer Jusue Bastillada showcased his power and precision in the main event of Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Dos” fight card, held Friday evening, April 11, in Toledo City, Cebu.

Bastillada, a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP), needed just one round to dispatch Jason Tinampay and claim the Visayas Professional Boxing Association (VISPROBA) featherweight title.

He landed a crushing right uppercut to Tinampay’s abdomen while they were exchanging punches in the corner. Referee Romar Embodo stepped in as the punch landed, ruling it a knockout and awarding the victory to Bastillada.

Tinampay protested, believing the blow was illegal, but Embodo and the ringside officials stood by the call, making the result official.

With the win, Bastillada improved to 10 wins (6 knockouts) against just one loss. He also extended his winning streak to seven straight bouts.

Meanwhile, Tinampay suffered his fourth consecutive defeat, dropping to a record of 14 wins, 21 losses, and two draws.

Notably, he also lost by knockout last December to another Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighter, Rhonvex Capuloy, in a bout for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super featherweight title in Mandaue City.

SAILIBIEKE VS ADOLFO

In the co-main event, Chinese fighter Tuohatasen Sailibieke made quick work of Cebuano Michael Adolfo, scoring a first-round knockout. Sailibieke remains unbeaten with a 5-0 record, including three knockouts, while Adolfo dropped to 6-4 with three stoppage victories.

Another notable bout ended in a technical draw after John Vincent Pangga and Renoel Pael accidentally clashed heads during their scheduled 10-rounder. Pael suffered a nasty cut, prompting ring physician Dr. Rene Bonsubre to halt the fight. Pangga now holds a 12-1-1 (7 KOs) record, while Pael moves to 23-16-2 (12 KOs).

Rising stars from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable also impressed the crowd. Richard Laspona (8-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Justine Degamo (4-4-1) via unanimous decision, while Sugarey Leonard Pores (8-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Jovanie Tagusi (8-11-2) in the opening round.

Other winners included Mark Anthony Sarino (4-1, 2 KOs), who stopped Jahmark Gales (2-3, 1 KO) in the fourth round, and Ulymark Moras (3-1, 3 KOs), who scored a second-round knockout over Norman Rusiana (1-8-2).

