Central Visayas retains PRISAA crown after week-long battle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas successfully defended its overall title in the 2025 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games held in Tuguegarao City, wrapping up a grueling week-long competition.

Despite stiff competition from rival regions, Central Visayas emerged on top once again by finishing second in the senior division and fourth in the youth division.

The region’s senior athletes collected an impressive 115 gold medals, along with 62 silvers and 99 bronzes. Meanwhile, its youth division tallied 68 golds, 24 silvers, and 30 bronzes, bringing Central Visayas’ total medal haul to 183 golds, 86 silvers, and 129 bronzes.

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) secured second place overall with a total of 168 gold medals, 111 silvers, and 106 bronzes. Its youth division stood out with 94 gold medals, 55 silvers, and 51 bronzes, while its senior athletes contributed 74 golds, 56 silvers, and 55 bronzes.

SOCCSKSARGEN clinched third overall after topping the senior division medal tally with 128 golds, 104 silvers, and 55 bronzes. Its youth athletes added a modest 5 golds, 4 silvers, and 4 bronzes for a combined 132 golds, 108 silvers, and 59 bronzes.

GOLD MEDALS

Central Visayas held firm until the final day, thanks in large part to crucial gold medals won in the last remaining events. Among the key contributors was elite long-distance runner Mark Mahinay of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who bagged his third gold medal by dominating the 10,000-meter run. Mahinay not only won the race but also set a new PRISAA record with a time of 32 minutes and 57 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 33:11 set by Christopher Ulboc.

Also playing a pivotal role in Central Visayas’ final-day surge were the athletes from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), particularly in karatedo and chess.

USJ-R’s karatedo team delivered a remarkable 15 gold medals. Standout double-gold performers included Rheiane Annarie Luza (Juniors Kumite +66kg, Junior Team Kata Girls), Lord Jacob Alisoso (Juniors Individual Kata, Juniors Team Kata), and Marie Pauleen Cabrera (Juniors Individual Kata Girls, Juniors Female Team Kata).

Other gold medalists in karatedo were Jorge Martin Dela Rama (Individual Kata), Briannie Macias (Kumite U14 Girls -42kg), Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (Cadets Kumite Girls -54kg), Griffin Dela Rama (Juniors Team Kata Boys), Jairo Vallestero (Cadet Kumite Boys -70kg), Vic Iron Nathan Lagenio (U14 Kumite Boys -55kg), Niño Nazarene Rayos (Juniors Team Kata Boys), James Dylle Albores (Cadets Kumite Boys -63kg), Jarod Bastie Edulan (Juniors Team Kata Boys), and Rhean Jill Negapatan (Juniors Female Team Kata).

CHESS SQUAD

Meanwhile, USJ-R also made its mark on the chessboard. The region’s senior chess squad added two gold medals, including the senior men’s team event and the women’s singles event, courtesy of Maica Cadenas.

In badminton, USJ-R also clinched two gold medals in the women’s team tie and women’s doubles events.

Also, UC’s high school boys volleyball team won the gold medal by beating Western Visayas, 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23, while its men’s volleyball and basketball squads settled for bronze medals.

