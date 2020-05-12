Over 2,000 beat COVID-19; total cases climb to 11,350 – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2,000 people were able to beat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 107 newly recovered patients.

The total number of recoveries now reached 2,106.

Meanwhile, 264 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the nationwide total to 11,350.

The country’s death toll is at 751, with 25 new fatalities.

The government earlier announced the easing up of quarantine measures in some “low-risk” areas in Luzon and other parts of the country after May 15. Meanwhile, “moderate risk” areas will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 16.

Under GCQ, businesses may resume partial operations excluding those that are involved in leisure and entertainment.

However, Metro Manila, where the majority of COVID-19 cases are concentrated, Laguna province, and Cebu City — which are all considered “high-risk” areas — will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting May 16 until May 31.

Under modified ECQ, the movement of people will remain to be highly restricted with most only allowed to leave their homes for the provision of food and other basic necessities and in cases of emergency.

Some industries will also be allowed to reopen but will only have about 50% capacity.

Globally, there are about 4.1 million people who have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, killing more than 286,000 individuals. The United States of America remains to have the most number of cases, with 1.3 million residents infected. It also has the highest death toll with 80,000 killed.

Over 1.4 million people, meanwhile, across the globe were able to recover from COVID-19.

