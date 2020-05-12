Reshuffling at PRO-7: Soriano now chief of Siquijor Police Provincial Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was a slight reshuffling done at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The reshuffling started with the replacing of Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO) director, Police Colonel Juliu Gornez, who is nearing retirement at age 56.

According to Police Colonel Cedric Tamayo, chief of the Regional Human Resource Division, Gornez is now on a non-duty status and is being replaced by Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the former Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division (RIDMD) head.

Soriano arrived in Siquijor on Monday, May 11, after the order was released.

Soriano was once assigned as the officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last January and was transferred to the office of RIDMD last March. He has already occupied three key seats at the PRO-7 office in a span of five months.

Tamayo said that Soriano will be replaced as RIDMD chief by Police Colonel Arnel Banzon.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Caballes, former head of the Regional Public Community Relation (RPCR), will be tasked to lead Regional Headquarters Service Unit (RHSU).

Caballes’ position will be replaced by Police Lieutenant Colonel Regie Real.

PRO-7 assured that the reshuffling of these officers won’t affect the task and responsibilities of the policemen working amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. /bmjo