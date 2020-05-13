2 health workers among 20 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two health workers who reside in Cebu province are among the 20 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Cebu on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The two frontliners are from Talisay City and Minglanilla town, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the patient is from Barangay San Isidro and works in a private hospital in Cebu City.

The health worker who is the city’s ninth patient (PT 9) is in isolation in another town, Gullas said.

Aside from the health worker, Talisay City also logged its 10th COVID-19 patient who is from Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke.

Meanwhile, the patient from Minglanilla is a health worker of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The local government of Minglanilla has not yet issued details on their new COVID-19 patient.

Aside from the said three cases Cebu City logged 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Mandaue City also logged two new cases of COVID-19, of which one is from the Mandaue City Jail while the other is from Barangay Subangdaku./rcg