NBI summons Mocha Uson for posting fake photo of PPE donation

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has summoned Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Margaux “Mocha” Uson for violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“She is being investigated by our Cybercrime Division for fake news,” NBI Deputy Director and Spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said adding that she is required to appear on May 18.

Lavin said the move by the NBI is pursuant to the orders of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to look into all possible violations of the quarantine protocols.

“Included in the investigation of NBI for fake news as ordered by the Secretary of Justice,” he said.

The incident subject of the summon is one of Mocha’s post in her popular blog about personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased by the Department of Health (DOH). Her post was accompanied by a photo of frontliners wearing PPEs.

Her post was called out by netizens saying that the photo showed PPEs donated by a mall chain, not the government. Uson then edited the post and apologized.

Section 6(f) of the Bayanihan Act provides that: “Individuals or groups creating, perpetuating, or spreading false information regarding the COVID-19 crisis on social media and other platforms, such information having no valid of beneficial effect on the population, and are clearly geared to promote chaos, panic, anarchy, fear, or confusion; and those participating in cyber incidents that make us or take advantage of the current crisis situation to prey on the public through scams, phishing, fraudulent emails, or other similar acts.”

