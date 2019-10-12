Another netizen from Cebu in question for allegedly posting threats against President Duterte

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has placed under custody another netizen from Cebu on Thursday, May 14, 2020, for allegedly posting threats and offering a bounty to anyone who can kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

Law enforcers from NBI-7 located Dether Pajartine Japal, a security guard from Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island, Cebu, who reportedly surrendered before them past 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Initial investigations from NBI-7 showed that Japal had posted on his Facebook account an offer of P20,000 to those who can kill the president.

“F*** you, Dutae. I’ll shoot you in the face with a gun. We lost our jobs because of you. If I meet you up close, I’ll shoot you right away. And I have a reward. It’s P20,000 for anyone who can kill that m**********!” read a screenshot of Japal’s post in Cebuano.

Law enforcers around the country have rounded up several netizens for allegedly making threats against the President.

In Cebu, a netizen from Cordova town was arrested for offering in a Facebook post a P75-million bounty to anyone who can kill Duterte.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested Ma. Catherine Bentolan Ceron, 26, on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, for her post shared on Tuesday, May 12, wherein she stated how dismayed she was with the president.

But she has claimed that her account was hacked. /bmjo