Two patients recover from COVID-19 in Cebu City; total number now 76

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded two new recoveries on Thursday, May 14, 2020, bringing the total number of recoveries in the city to 76.

This is at least 4.3 percent of the number of cases recorded in the city, which is now at 1,701 cases. The city still leads the country with the highest number of cases in a single local government unit (LGU).

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, the spokesperson of Mayor Edgardo Labella, said that the new recoveries were asymptomatic patients from Barangay Luz.

Gealon said this is a welcome news for the city as there is now evidence that the isolation and treatment of the patients are working.

“We will place them in another facility in the isolation centers. They will be given new hygiene kits, be disinfected and placed in another facility inside the isolation centers,” he said.

All their belongings during their isolation will be left at the isolation centers for disinfection before these can be returned to them.

They will have new beds, blankets, and hygiene kits. The recovered patients will be quarantined for another 14 days to ensure that there will be no remnant of the virus left in them before they go back to the communities.

Gealon ensured that during their second phase of quarantine, recovered patients will be provided for by the city government.

The recovered cases will also free up space from the isolation centers for more positive cases. Only asymptomatic cases will be placed in the barangay isolation centers. /bmjo