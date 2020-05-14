Low number of new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on May 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has recorded one of its lowest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the last three weeks of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) based on data from the City Health department.

On May 14, 2020, Cebu City recorded only 12 new cases from mostly already infected barangays of Suba, Caretta, Duljo Fatima, and Mambaling.

However, another densely populated barangay, Barangay T. Padilla, has recorded a new case.

A week ago, the T. Padilla Market was closed down by Mayor Edgardo Labella for 24 hours for disinfection. It is not clear yet if the new case in T. Padilla is from a vendor of the public market.

Barangay Mambaling recorded another five cases, bringing their total cases to 615. The barangay remains to have the highest number of cases in the city.

Barangay Suba recorded three new cases, all from the surrounding sitios (sub-villages) of the Suba Fish Port. This brings their total number of cases to 136.

Barangay Duljo Fatima recorded two additional cases.

Barangays Carreta recorded one new case as well.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and will be brought to the Barangay Isolation Centers in their local public schools.

Compared to the past days, this is one of the lowest number of cases Cebu City has recorded in a single day. Cebu City usually averages 125 new cases in a day. /bmjo