Mantilla excited to represent Cebu for MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla has confirmed reports that he will be returning to the Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The 5’8 Guard told CDN Digital his intentions and excitement in representing his hometown once again.

“Akong heart kay naa gyud sa Cebu and also nice gyud makarepresent sa imong city,” (My heart is with Cebu, and it’s nice to represent my city), Mantilla said in an online message.

Mantilla is a former guard from the University of San Jose – Recoletos (USJ-R) and is also a Sangunniang Kabataan Chairman of Barangay Suba.

Mantilla has been an integral part of the Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol since he graduated from USJ-R in 2018 but took a one-and-done season in the UAAP as a member of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

While the current MPBL season is put on hold due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mantilla took this opportunity to focus on his duties as SK Chairman of Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Due to his busy schedule in public service, Mantilla said that he had less time for training now, but voiced that he was maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Dili kaayo ko pasagad ug kaon or inom ug softdrinks. Balance lang nako.” (I watch what I eat and I refrain from softdrinks. I balance it.) Mantilla said.

While Mantilla waits for the day he could go back to the hardcourt, he expressed missing his teammates and close friends, who Mantilla plays basketball within different areas in Cebu.

“Honestly gimingaw ko sa akong mga teammates, at the same time ang bonding sa team jud, and how we play together as a team nya win as a team,” (Honestly I miss my teammates at the same time our bonding and how we play together as a team and win as a team.) Mantilla said.

With most sporting events in the Philippines put on hold due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, Mantilla says that competition will be much tougher since a lot of players will be itching to play their respective sports again.

“Mas more exciting ang mga games puhon diri sa Philippines dili lang sa basketball lakip na ang tibuok sports kai daghan na ang mga athlete nga ganahan nakaayu mo duwa nya gigil na mo duwa,” (The games in the Philippines will be more exciting soon, not just in basketball but also in other sports because most of the athletes are itching to play again.) Mantilla said through a Facebook message.

Mantilla said he also expects a high audience turnout when the games resume due to the popularity of sports like basketball in the Philippines. /rcg