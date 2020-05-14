Regional IATF recommendation: Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue under MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue should be included in the areas in the country to be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

This was the recommendation of the Interagency Task Force for the Management on Emerging Infectious Disease in Central Visayas (IATF-MEID – 7) made on May 13, 2020.

The group also passed a resolution, signed by Leocadio Trovela of the Department of Interior and Local Government here (DILG – 7), endorsing such suggestion before its national counterpart.

“(This resolution shall be endorsed) to the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease through the Inter-Agency Task Force Technical Working Group for a favorable and immediate decision,” portion of the two-page document read.

Trovela sits as IATF-MEID-7’s chairman.

The IATF-MEID is the government’s decision-making body tasked to formulate action plans and guidelines as a response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

From GCQ to MECQ

On May 12, the Malacañang announced that Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City will be transitioning starting May 16 from ECQ to a more relaxed General Community Quarantine (GCQ) after they were classified as areas with moderate low-risk on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only the National Capital Region, Laguna, and Cebu City should be placed under a Modified ECQ, the Palace added.

The decision, however, prompted local officials in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue to send formal requests to the regional IATF-MEID to reassess their risk classification.

Both local governments cited the ongoing “strategized rapid” testing being conducted, and the continuous rise of confirmed COVID-19 patients as the reasons why they should be under MECQ.

As of May 13, Mandaue City has a total of 110 COVID-19 cases with six recoveries and three deaths. Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, has 49 confirmed coronavirus patients with one death, and 16 who recovered. /bmjo