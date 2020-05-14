Signal no. 1 lifted in northern Cebu as Typhoon ‘Ambo’ makes landfall in San Andres, Quezon

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Signal no. 1 was lifted in northern Cebu on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, as Typhoon “Ambo” maintained its strength and made landfall over San Andres town in the province of Quezon.

According to the 8 a.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the eyewall region of the typhoon brings destructive winds and heavy to intense rainfall over the Bondoc Peninsula in Southern Quezon and Burias Island.

The past landfalls in the country were at San Policarpo, Eastern Samar (12:15 PM Thursday); Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar (10:15 PM Thursday); Capul Island, Northern Samar (10:30 PM Thursday); Ticao Island, Masbate (12:00 AM Friday); and Burias Island, Masbate (3:00 AM Friday).

On Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 was raised in the northern Cebu towns of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, and Santa Fe.

Typhoon Ambo, which has an international name “Vongfong,” brings maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 165 km/h. It is moving northwest at 15 km/h.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, Laguna, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Signal no. 3 is placed over the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan), the extreme western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena), Burias Island, Marinduque, the eastern portion of Quezon (Polillo, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Pagbilao, Sampaloc, eastern Tayabas, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), and the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Mabitac, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti).

The southeastern portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Asingan, Sta. Maria, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Tayug, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Natividad), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Quezon, the western portion of Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Milagros) including Ticao Island, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the southern portion of Catanduanes (San Andres, Virac, Bato), and the eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan) is placed under signal no. 2.

Areas under signal no. 1 are Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Catanduanes, the rest of Masbate, and the rest of Romblon in Luzon and the extreme northeastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas, Ivisan), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad), and the western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose) in the Visayas. /bmjo