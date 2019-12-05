See you around

I thank the management of Cebu Daily News, as it continues to explore avenues to meet the challenges of time.

CDN has always exercised editorial independence, refusing to kowtow or bow down to vested interest. Indeed, the descendants of Lapulapu and all the great Bisaya and Cebuanos cannot be cowed easily. I am proud to say that Cebu remains the bastion of free press in the country. We, the members of the press — from radio, television to newspaper — have vigilantly labored day in and day out so that the torch of press freedom may never lose its light. We have not allowed competition to stand in the way of our unity.

Aside from editorial independence, CDN has respected its reporters and columnists. Never did CDN interfere with my decisions on what topic to write or points of view to make. It knows very well that only in the marketplace of ideas that the best ideas will come out. It is only when the matters are discussed in the freest manner that freedom of the press and expression are enhanced rather than diminished.

I thank my readers for their feedback. The dynamics of media has somehow changed in terms of feedback. There is immediacy now. Before, when internet was not yet around, readers had to wait for the next publication for their feeback to see print, which was coursed through Letter to the Editor. Not now anymore. Writers now, more than ever before, have to be extra careful with their facts and opinions. Otherwise, a flood of corrections will come their way. But of course, like what every journalism professor would tell us, facts and opinions are different. We are all entitled to our own opinions, but we are never entitled to our “own” facts.

While I am aware that there are those who agree with me on some issues, but I acknowledge that there are those who disagree with me passionately as well. To all of you I am eternally thankful. I do not take things personally with those who disagree with me. In fact, the only thing I examined is their facts. I apply equal standard of strictness on checking the facts on myself and on those who disagree with me. It is always a learning experience.

Below the belt attacks, however, should not deserve anyone’s time. In argumentation and debate proper, such style could be easily ruled out of order. Courts of law frown upon this style. And I am glad that many of the readers of handle issues objectively. Disagreements are natural in a democracy. It is just like the air we breathe.

By the way, my views on the affairs and issues of the country can be heard over my prime time program in DYHP RMN Cebu 612 and 93.9 iFM, Mondays to Saturdays, 6:00 to 9:00 in the morning.

I will not say goodbye, my dear readers. I would rather say see you around. /dbs